IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from to in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.67. The stock had a trading volume of 989,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,233. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.12. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,569,000 after acquiring an additional 61,842 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 363,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

