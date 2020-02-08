Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.64-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $219.34 million.Ichor also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.64-0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.38.

Ichor stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 282,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $775.62 million, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.79. Ichor has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

