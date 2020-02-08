Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Industrias Bachoco stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.41. 2,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $43.47 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

