Infinity Lithium (ASX:INF) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Infinity Lithium (ASX:INF)’s stock price dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), approximately 301,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.06. The company has a market cap of $12.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29.

Get Infinity Lithium alerts:

In other Infinity Lithium news, insider Ryan Parkin 8,140,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th.

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited, a mineral development company, explores for mineral properties in Spain. Its flagship project is the San Jose lithium-tin project located in the western Spanish region of Extremadura. The company was formerly known as Plymouth Minerals Limited and changed its name to Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited in March 2018.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.