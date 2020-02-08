Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

Several analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

INGR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.94. The company had a trading volume of 421,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,242. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 113.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

