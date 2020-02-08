Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

INE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.00.

TSE:INE traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.27. 996,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,327. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.61 and a twelve month high of C$21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$142.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

