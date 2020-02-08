Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
INE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.00.
TSE:INE traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.27. 996,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,327. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.61 and a twelve month high of C$21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.35.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
