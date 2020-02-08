Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.92. 1,350,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. Insmed has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 915.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth about $192,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit