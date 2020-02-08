Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.92. 1,350,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. Insmed has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 915.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth about $192,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.