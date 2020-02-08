Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
INSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.
Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $32.92. 1,350,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,325. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. Insmed has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $34.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 915.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Insmed by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
