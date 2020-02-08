Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $32.92. 1,350,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,325. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. Insmed has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 915.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Insmed by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.