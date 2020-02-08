Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Set at C$1.75 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$1.75 price target on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

ITR traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.19. 72,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,457. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 million and a P/E ratio of -5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$1.42.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

