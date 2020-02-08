Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.97, approximately 128,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 57,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF)

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

