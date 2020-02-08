Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

INTC stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

