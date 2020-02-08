Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price (down previously from GBX 4,800 ($63.14)) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,966 ($65.32).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

Intercontinental Hotels Group stock traded down GBX 126.50 ($1.66) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,793.50 ($63.06). The stock had a trading volume of 445,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,968. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,016.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,997.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,340.50 ($57.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.