International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get International Seaways alerts:

NYSE INSW traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $20.47. 443,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.16 million, a P/E ratio of -60.21 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Seaways news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at $317,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $216,565 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 18.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,604,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 404,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after buying an additional 28,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.