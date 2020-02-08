Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 163.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,079,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 61,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 594,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 585,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 543,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.69. 370,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,046. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

