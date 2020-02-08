Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Trading Down 0%

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP)’s share price were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42, approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit