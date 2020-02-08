Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Trading Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP)’s share price were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42, approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

