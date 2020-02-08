IoT Chain One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.27 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx and Bibox. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $14.11 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03425543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00223165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00129943 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Bibox, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

