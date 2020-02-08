Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

IRMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. 55,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,538. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. Iradimed has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $294.12 million, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Iradimed news, VP Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $123,739.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,388 shares of company stock worth $3,640,187 in the last ninety days. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 202,835 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

