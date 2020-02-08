Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IRDM. ValuEngine lowered Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.17.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 409,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 638.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 447.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 126,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,803,000 after acquiring an additional 111,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.