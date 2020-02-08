iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.70-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.iRobot also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.55-1.15 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.99.
Shares of iRobot stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. 2,883,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06. iRobot has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
