iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.70-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.iRobot also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.55-1.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.99.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. 2,883,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06. iRobot has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

