iRobot’s (IRBT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IRBT. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.99.

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $3.06 on Friday, hitting $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,347. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iRobot has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iRobot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,638,000 after purchasing an additional 38,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of iRobot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

