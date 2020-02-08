iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 143,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,182,559 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

