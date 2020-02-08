iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $48.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

