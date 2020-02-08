JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Holdings Boosted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 43,165.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $47,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,584.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock worth $200,979 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.82. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

