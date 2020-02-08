JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.47 ($122.64).

Shares of FRA MRK opened at €120.20 ($139.77) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €112.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.09. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit