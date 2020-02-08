JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.47 ($122.64).

Shares of FRA MRK opened at €120.20 ($139.77) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €112.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.09. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

