JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $170.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.36.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after buying an additional 735,936 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,844,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.