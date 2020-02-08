Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Just Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of Just Energy Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. 531,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,345. The stock has a market cap of $242.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.18. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $582.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.08 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 742,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 122,284 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

