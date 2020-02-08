Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives $17.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

KLDO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 146,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,526. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 121,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $2,835,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

