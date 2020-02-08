Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives $17.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.
KLDO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 146,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,526. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.
About Kaleido Biosciences
Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.
