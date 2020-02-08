Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives $27.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of KALV traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $15.55. 48,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,256. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

