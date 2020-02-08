Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Position Trimmed by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management cut its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after buying an additional 52,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 434,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,546,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KSU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Shares of KSU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.