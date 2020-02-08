Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 1,721 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,909 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,454 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 761,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,883,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 51,329 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 732,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $185.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,396.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

