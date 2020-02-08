Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

