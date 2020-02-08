Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $22.19.
About Keywords Studios
