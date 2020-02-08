Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.43-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $333-339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.94 million.Kforce also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.43-0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. 175,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,054. The stock has a market cap of $786.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. Kforce has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $327,320.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,158 shares of company stock worth $3,621,020. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

