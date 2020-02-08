Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $333-339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.92 million.Kforce also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.43-0.47 EPS.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. 175,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $786.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. Kforce has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Kforce’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In other Kforce news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $208,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,020. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.