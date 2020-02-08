Kin Price Up 140.1% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 140.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $10.02 million and $131,412.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, YoBit and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OTCBTC, Allbit, DDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Stellarport, YoBit, COSS and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

