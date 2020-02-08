Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisign by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisign by 92.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Verisign by 172.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisign in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $205.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day moving average is $197.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.10 and a 52 week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 49.71%. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.