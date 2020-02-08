Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,230 AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,796,000 after purchasing an additional 357,670 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,137,000 after acquiring an additional 217,690 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8,495.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 213,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,183,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

