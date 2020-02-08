Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $233,000 in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

