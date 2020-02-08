Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 66,777 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,332,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after acquiring an additional 164,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 297,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51,449 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 531,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

KRG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 407,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.