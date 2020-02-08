KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KLA by 20.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 68.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $515,180.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,419. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,424. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average is $161.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

