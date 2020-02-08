Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Acquires 120 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,664,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.