Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in State Street by 63.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after buying an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in State Street by 11.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,878,000 after buying an additional 160,692 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in State Street by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in State Street by 43.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,488,000 after buying an additional 449,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

In other news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $2,358,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.14. 1,598,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,928. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for State Street (NYSE:STT)

