Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $356,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,828. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

