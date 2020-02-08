KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Shares Up 1.4%

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.44, 235,407 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 123,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

