Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 375,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.