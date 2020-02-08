L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $248.00 at Cfra

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price lifted by Cfra from $235.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.65.

L3Harris stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.86. 1,229,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,197. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.18 and a 200 day moving average of $206.71. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $156.90 and a 12 month high of $230.58.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

