La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Acquired by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 195,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.68.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $447.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

