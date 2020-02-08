LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $6.55.

About LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

