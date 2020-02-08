LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $6.55.
About LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR
