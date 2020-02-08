Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Shares of SDY stock opened at GBX 79.60 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $418.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.69. Speedy Hire has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Rhian Bartlett acquired 30,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £17,732.92 ($23,326.65). Also, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($72,349.38).

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.