LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LiqTech International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of LIQT opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 130,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $651,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vernon bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,429.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,368 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

