LiquidApps Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $10.32 million and $324,236.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000435 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,025,754,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,307,083 tokens. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

